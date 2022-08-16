Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,920 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

EXPD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,260. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.