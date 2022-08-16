Jensen Investment Management Inc. Makes New $173.15 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,147,000. Moody’s comprises 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Moody’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $322.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

