Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

