Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.46. 4,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.04. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.