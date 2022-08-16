Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,160 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,528. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

