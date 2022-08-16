Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Equifax worth $311,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,701,000 after acquiring an additional 189,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

