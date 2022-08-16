JCSD Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank comprises approximately 3.4% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Metropolitan Bank worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCB stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. 6,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,153. The company has a market cap of $871.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

