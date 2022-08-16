JCSD Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1,666.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

