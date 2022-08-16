JCSD Capital LLC Acquires 8,800 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for 1.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

