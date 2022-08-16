James A. Kirkland Sells 5,412 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 670,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

