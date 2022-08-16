J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.13. The company had a trading volume of 672,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

