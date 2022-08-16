IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,698. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $361,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.