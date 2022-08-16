Ithaka Group LLC Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

