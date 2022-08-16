Ithaka Group LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ithaka Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,907 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 796,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,021,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

