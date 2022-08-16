Ithaka Group LLC Buys 317 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 2.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded down $28.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,054.03. 8,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,798. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.82. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.16 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

