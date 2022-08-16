iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

