iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

