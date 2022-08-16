iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,063. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

