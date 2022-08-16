iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,673,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

