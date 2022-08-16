iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.61. The stock had a trading volume of 394,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,286,874. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average is $189.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

