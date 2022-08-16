iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 727,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,286,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

