iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Decreased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,165 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.