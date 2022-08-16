iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.42. 35,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 269,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,617,000.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.