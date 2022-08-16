iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.42. 35,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 269,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,617,000.

