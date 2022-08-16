iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after buying an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.