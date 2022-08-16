iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Increased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 8.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,432. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.