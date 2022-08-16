iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGU opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

