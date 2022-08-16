iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $37,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after buying an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. 8,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,432. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

