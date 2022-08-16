iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.65. 223,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 265,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

