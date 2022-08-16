iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,897. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

