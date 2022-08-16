iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.47. 499,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,767,064. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.