iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

