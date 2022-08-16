IOI Token (IOI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1.19 million worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,128.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00066095 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token (IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

