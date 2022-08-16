Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $225.00.

8/5/2022 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/3/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $197.00.

8/1/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $203.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $195.00 to $225.00.

8/1/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $195.00 to $225.00.

8/1/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $243.00.

8/1/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $225.00.

6/20/2022 – Chart Industries was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.81. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.74 and a beta of 1.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.58.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,707,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

