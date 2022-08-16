Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $457,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

