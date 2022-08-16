Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Increased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO remained flat at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,912. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62.

