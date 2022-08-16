Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 1,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRLV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.