Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. 11,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,574. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
