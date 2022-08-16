Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. 11,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,574. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after buying an additional 266,036 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

