Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,312. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

