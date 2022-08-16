Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 3.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.90. 1,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.