inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTTGet Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

inTEST Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST



inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Further Reading

