Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.25 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.11.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.50 and a 1-year high of C$18.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

