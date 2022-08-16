International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
International Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
International Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 164,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
