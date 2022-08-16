Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

