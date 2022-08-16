Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $20,031,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,476,204. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

