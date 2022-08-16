Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRRX. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IRRX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,362. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

