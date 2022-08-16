Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of IAS stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.33. 272,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

