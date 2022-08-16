Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Shares of IAS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 359,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
