Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSE. TheStreet raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 437,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,600. The stock has a market cap of $316.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Insider Transactions at Inspired Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.1% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 887,651 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 586,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

