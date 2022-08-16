Insight Inv LLC Sells 388 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.8% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,127,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $227.38.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

