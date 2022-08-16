Insight Inv LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Insight Inv LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

